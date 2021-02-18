Covid-19: 22 clusters remain active in Sarawak with 3 registering increase in positive cases – SDMC

KUCHING (Feb 18): A total of 22 Covid-19 clusters remain active in the state today with three clusters registering an increase in positive cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said the Gelong Cluster in Kapit recorded an increase of 11 cases today bringing the total number of cases under this cluster to 60.

“A total of 101 individuals have been screened where four were found. negative and another 37 are still pending lab test results,” it said in a statement.

It said the Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster here also recorded two-digit cases with ten positive cases detected today.

“The number of cases under this cluster has now increased to 40.

“So far, 100 individuals have been screened of which 35 had tested negative and 25 are still pending lab test results,” it said.

After registering one positive case today, Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau has now recorded a total of 53 positive cases, said the committee.

It added that 649 individuals have been screened where 592 were negative and one case is still pending lab test result.

SDMC said there were 19 active clusters with no new cases reported today including the Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit, Geronggang Cluster in Sibu, Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu, Univista Cluster in Samarahan, Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu, Seruas Cluster in Beluru, Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman and Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu.

“The other active clusters are Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong, Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu, Tabong Cluster in Bau, Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching, Bedayan Cluster in Serian, Rakut Cluster in Miri, Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh, Jelita Cluster in Miri, Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri and Stutong Cluster in Kuching,” it said.

It added the Pasai Cluster in Sibu, which remains the biggest cluster in the state, recorded no new cases along with its sub-cluster Tangap (Subis).