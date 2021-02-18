Covid-19: 2,998 new cases, 5,709 recoveries yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,998 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the country yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said 5,709 recovery cases were reported bringing the cumulative number of patients who have recovered to 229,762, while the active cases tally stood at 41,396.

“2,991 cases were local transmissions involving 1,578 citizens and 1,413 non-citizens while seven were imported cases involving three citizens and four non-citizens,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor reported the highest daily new cases at 1,382, followed by Johor (436) and Negeri Sembilan (233).

He said there were 231 patients in the intensive care unit with 115 on respiratory support.

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country yesterday stood at 1,005 cases with 22 deaths,adding that all the victims were aged between 41 and 100.

A total of 103 cases reported yesterday were linked to the prison and lockup clusters involving Tembok Pengkalan Chepa (48 cases), Tembok Bendera (22), Tembok Tapah (12), Tembok Sungai Udang (4), Seberang Perai Prison and Sungai Jelok Prison with seven cases each, as well as one each at Kepayan Prison, Tembok Mempaga and Matambai.

Dr Noor Hisham said 13 new clusters were detected with 10 clusters linked to workplaces, two involving high-risk groups, and one community cluster in Sarawak known as the Jan Yong cluster.

“For work place clusters, four are detected in Selangor namely Jalan Emas construction site, Seksyen Satu construction site, Jalan Rawang and Jalan Subang; Jalan Perindustrian Murni, Senai Murni Empat and Jalan Persiaran Cyber (Johor); Pulau Rusa (Terengganu); Nilai Textile Industry (Negeri Sembilan); and Jalan Sultan construction site in Kuala Lumpur,” he added.

He said the high-risk group clusters were detected in Jalan DC in Selangor and Paya Manis, Johor.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Tanjung Suria cluster recorded the highest increase in cases at 380, followed by Kebun Baru (186) and TTJ Industry (141).

He said 529 clusters had ended so far including 13 clusters yesterday namely Damai Ketari, Senai Cyber, Taman Sayong Pinang, Belukar, Sungai Burong, Tampoi Lima, Jalan Taruka, Jalan Rami, Udarama, Jalan Zuhrah construction site, Puncak Galaksi, Dang Mutiara, and Kampung Geting. — Bernama