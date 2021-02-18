Thursday, February 18
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Covid-19: Health D-G says Sarawak, Negri Sembilan recorded highest infectivity rate yesterday

Covid-19: Health D-G says Sarawak, Negri Sembilan recorded highest infectivity rate yesterday

0
Posted on Nation, News

Dr Noor Hisham fields questions at a recent press conference. — Bernama file photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 18): Negri Sembilan and Sarawak recorded the highest daily Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) in the country, at 1.06 respectively as of yesterday, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Based on the infographic shared through his Twitter account, Penang came next at 0.99, followed by Kelantan and Melaka (0.96), while Selangor, Perak and Kedah recorded 0.93.

Other states recorded readings of below 0.90, namely Terengganu (0.89), Johor (0.87), Kuala Lumpur (0.81), Putrajaya, Perlis (0.76), Pahang (0.73) and Labuan (0.51).

Rt for the whole country is 0.91, he said.

Yesterday 2,998 new Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths were recorded in the country. — Bernama

Recommended Posts