Covid-19 situation in Sri Aman improves as district now a yellow zone from orange

KUCHING (Feb 18): Sri Aman district today reverted to yellow zone status from an orange zone after only 16 local cases were recorded in the last 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee added that only Lundu district is now an orange zone with 28 cases recorded from the district in the past 14 days.

Kuching, Samarahan, Julau, Subis, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu districts remained as red zones with a total of 2,157 local cases recorded in the 12 districts in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, 14 districts remain as yellow zones with a total of 84 local cases recorded in the last 14 days.

They are Bau, Matu, Selangau, Betong, Saratok, Sarikei, Sebauh, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, and Meradong districts.

The remaining 12 districts in the state remain as green zones. They are Daro, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Asajaya, Limbang, Tanjung Manis, Tebedu, Mukah, Pusa, Kabong and Marudi.

Based on the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s classification, districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period are classified as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.