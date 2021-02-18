DBKK counter services resume with appointments only

KOTA KINABALU: City Hall reopens its counter services starting tomorrow (Friday) for those with appointments only.

This includes the main payment, licencing and assessment counters, Monday to Friday except public holidays, from 8 am to 3 pm.

According to a statement issued by Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip published in DBKK’s Facebook page, appointments can be made by calling 012–897 1249 and 012–889 1249.

However, the public can also use the DBKK e-services to make tax assessment, compound and DBKK licensing payments on https://eservices.dbkk.sabah.gov.my.

DBKK e-cukai application also available on the Playstore and Appstore for tax assessment payments.