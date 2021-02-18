Dr Annuar: Swab tests in Sibu adequate, in accordance with WHO requirement

SIBU: Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee refuted claims that the government had not carried out enough Covid-19 swab tests here.

He said the swab tests done here was according to the perimeter required by the World Health Organisation (WHO), which is not more than five per cent positivity rate.

In his live Covid-19 update yesterday, he said in Sibu town (excluding longhouse), from Jan 1 until Feb 1, a total of 35,665 swab tests were carried out.

Out of that, 1,428 were positive, 32,091 samples came out negative and another 2,156 samples are pending.

He said the positivity rate is 4.2 per cent.

“So we are not behind compared to other countries, such as Singapore or other European countries.

“The testing we did in Sibu is sufficient. I want to point this out because there are people questioning if we had done enough testing,” he said.

He also explained that during the first outbreak at the longhouse (from Jan 1 until Feb 16), the positivity rate was 15.8 per cent.

However, the rate went down to 3.9 per cent as of Tuesday.

“So, you see, we are doing what the WHO required,” he reiterated.

At Sibu Jaya flat, he said 5,198 swab tests thus far had been done with the positivity rate of 4.8 per cent.

He said although it was less than five per cent, he was still not satisfied, thus the testing would continue today.

He also said that on average, there are about 1,400 testing being done daily. On test samples, he said Sibu Hospital had outsourced 42,424 samples and the samples analysed by Sibu Hospital was 29,325 which is an average of 793 samples per day.