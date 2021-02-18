Dr Teh: Sibujaya residents affected by EMCO can get quarantine letter at Sibujaya Community Clinic

SIBU (Feb 18): Residents at Sibujaya who are affected by the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) can get their quarantine letter at the Sibujaya Community Clinic, said Sibu Division Health Officer Dr Teh Jo Hun.

Dr Teh said those who need the letter are only required to provide their full name, Mykad number and their residential address.

“For those who want the letter can get it at Sibujaya Community Clinic.

“My only advice is that do not come in big numbers and comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said when contacted by Utusan Borneo today.

Before this, many residents in Sibujaya who were affected by EMCO had expressed their dissatisfaction for not being given quarantine letter after undergoing Covid-19 swab test.

They said their employers required them to produce the letter for their reference.

The residents claimed that the staff from the Ministry of Health (MOH) had told them that there was insufficient letters to be issued.

“I think MOH has no problem in issuing the letters to anyone who needs it,” he added.

Dr Teh also reminded those staying at flat area currently under EMCO to remain at their respective home.

He said it is important to enable health status tracking and screening by the authorities.

“Better to stay at your area, get screened and we can make sure that they are safe at the EMCO area,” he said.

The residential area at the flat and Town Villa at Sibujaya is currently being placed under EMCO until Feb 25.

Last Tuesday, Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee said the movement order would not be relaxed as long as there is an increase of positive cases there.

“I cannot guarantee that strict control in Sibujaya (area 20 blocks of flats and Taman Town Villa) will only last for 14 days, as long as there are positive cases we will not loosen the control,” he said.