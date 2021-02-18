EMCO possible in Sibu’s Ulu Sungai Merah if Covid-19 cases surge, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (Feb 18): The Ulu Sungai Merah Zone under the Covid-19 zoning system here could be locked down if cases continue to rise above the 10 so far, said Sibu Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

Disclosing that an active case detection (ACD) programme will be carried out in the zone, the Nangka assemblyman said the committee was monitoring the area closely and would consider the lockdown if cases increase.

“How are going to do this is if it involves a few lanes, then we will lockdown the affected lanes only. Today, we see, only two lanes are affected, but we will monitor,” he said in a Facebook live stream on the Covid-19 situation here.

He said there were 74 cases under the jurisdiction of the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC).

They were at Sukun Zone (4), Mantis (2), Tong Sang (5), Central Market (1), Tiong Hua (5), Tuah Lane (1), Sungai Antu (3), Rejang Park (5), Sentosa (2), Wong King Huo (7), Diong Kik (2), Apollo (2), Deshon (3), Indah (2), Aup (1), Farley (4), Tuanku Abdul Rahman (4), Permai (3), Jeriah (1), Bahagia Jaya (5) and Teku (2).

Based on the statistics, Dr Annuar said most cases involved residential areas, and they were detected a week after Chinese New Year (CNY) last Friday.

“We were told visiting was not allowed, but from the cases we see today, we can see where the cases are today. I urge those with close contact (with confirmed cases) to please go for swab test as soon as possible,” he said.

He said Sibujaya recorded 12 cases today with seven cases reported at the flat currently under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), four cases at the housing area at Terrace G and one case at Terrace E.

He pointed out that the cases at the flat were much lower today because the first round of swab tests is almost completed.

“We still need to wait for the second round of testing before we can relax the EMCO there, provided that there are no positive cases during the second round,” he said, adding that the focus of the swab test would be at the Town Villa.