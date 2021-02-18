GOF seize contraband worth over RM400k in raids

MIRI: Personnel from 12th Batallion General Operation Force seized contraband worth over RM400,000 in two separate raid in Senadin on Tuesday.

Its commanding officer Supt Tan Hiap Seng in a statement yesterday said the raiding team led by Inspector Rizuan Makladin also arrested a 25-year-old man from the second raid to assist in the investigation.

“Acting on information received, the raiding team first ambushed a house at Jalan Maigold in Senadin around 12.30pm Tuesday on suspicion of being used to store contraband items.

“They found 298 cantons of white cigarettes worth RM44,700, 147 cantons of of ‘kretek’ (Indonesian cigarettes) worth RM19,286, 24 boxes of beer worth RM3,600 and 24 bottles of alcoholic beverages worth RM2,880,” said Tan.

The raiding team then raided another house at Jalan Sena in Senadin around 1pm of the same day, and arrested a caretaker.

“Inside the house was found 1,383 cantons of white cigarettes worth RM204,220, 388 cantons of ‘kretek’ cigarettes worth RM52,157, 219 boxes of beer worth RM32,850 and 359 bottles of alcoholic beverages worth RM75,390.

“The contraband seized from the two houses was worth RM434,083 including tax,” said Tan.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 135 (1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.