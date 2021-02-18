GPS youth leaders file police report in Miri against Facebook user for insulting Masing

MIRI (Feb 18): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) youth leaders here have lodged a police report against a Facebook user for making an offensive remark against Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Central Youth publicity chief Andy Lawrence, Sarawak United People’s Party Piasau youth chief Tan Lek Jin and Progressive Democratic Party Pujut youth chief Rexsoll Gilum lodged the report at Tanjung Lobang police station this afternoon.

Andy said he came to know about the Facebook post at about 2pm today.

“The post tried to bring into disgrace Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing.

“This FB user has made a statement using rude and offensive words,” said Andy.

The report was made for further action by the police and to conduct a joint investigation with the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), he added.

Masing is also PRS president.