High-speed police chase ends with arrest of three suspects in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 18): A high-speed police chase ended with the arrest of three male suspects after their car crashed into a road divider in front of the Sungai Apong market here around 1am today.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan in a statement said the car was first spotted by the district’s police motorcycle patrol unit (URB) at a hotel near the Mile 3 roundabout around 12.30am.

“The suspects were acting suspiciously inside the car and was ordered to stop. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated the vehicle to evade police checks,” said Aidil.

A pursuit then ensued which also saw the involvement of the Kuching district police as backup.

Police finally managed to apprehend all three suspects aged between 29 and 39 years-old after the crash.

Checks were carried out on the vehicle which saw the seizure of an air compressor, four screwdrivers, two wire cutters and a box cutter.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duties.

All three suspects are currently under lock-up at the Siburan police station for further investigation.