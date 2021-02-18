Hospital UMS gets RM1.5 mln Covid-19 aid from Sabah govt

KOTA KINABALU: Hospital Universiti Malaysia Sabah (HUMS) has received RM1.5 million in aid from the state government.

The aid was presented by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Mohd Noor at the Chief Minister’s office in the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS).

During the handover ceremony, UMS was represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research and Innovation) Associate Professor Ts Dr Ramzah Dambul and the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Science Professor Dr Mohammad Saffree Jeffree.

The aid was aimed at providing assistance to HUMS in conducting Covid-19 tests and in turn curbing the spread of the virus.

Also present was State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong and Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Ir Shahelmey Yahya.