Marked improvement in CHMS No. 4 UEC results

KUCHING: Kuching Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No. 4 has recorded significant improvement in its 2020 Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) results.

This was disclosed by the school’s principal Johnny Kon in a press statement yesterday.

Kon said the passing rate for the Senior Level’s Chinese subject was the highest among other subjects with a 91.84 per cent passing rate.

“For the Computing and Information Technology and Art subjects, the passing rates were 88.89 per cent and 87.76 per cent respectively. The passing rate for Mathematics and Advanced Mathematics were 83.67 per cent and 81.25 per cent respectively,” he said.

As for the Junior level, Kon said the passing rate for Art and Chinese subjects were the highest at 97.33 per cent and 90.67 per cent respectively, while the History and English subjects’ passing rates were 84 per cent and 80 per cent respectively.

The principal added that he was glad there had been notable improvements in some of the Senior Level subjects’ passing rate compared with last year, with Bookkeeping and

Accounts subject improving by 15 per cent, Computing subject (13.89 per cent), Art subject (12.76 per cent), History subject (7.08 per cent), English subject (3.93 per cent), Mathematics (3.67 per cent) and Geography (3.47 per cent).

For Junior Level, he said the subjects that recorded improvements in passing rate were Art subject with an improvement of 13.12 per cent, Bahasa Malaysia subject (13.04 per cent), Chinese subject (2.95 per cent) and Science subject (1.89 per cent).

“I am very heartened and would like to congratulate all the teachers and students who sat for the examinations last year. Despite the year 2020 being an extraordinary year, the teachers had remained committed to their teaching responsibility in the midst of this global pandemic,” said Kon.