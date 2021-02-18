MCCC Sabah president refutes corruption allegation

KOTA KINABALU: Malaysia China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch president Michael Chin Wee Yee today said the online news portal Sabahkini2 has made a grave error in identifying him as the individual who was appointed by a former state minister as the concessionaire for a government project.

Chin, who is also the president of Sabah Stationery and Booksellers Association, said the company information retrieved from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) as displayed on the news portal clearly showed that the person in question was another businessman.

He said this in a statement in response to the news portal’s report that a reflexology owner was awarded government contract, along with his photograph and the ex-minister’s.

Chin pointed out that the companies mentioned in the article were not his, nor was he the individual involved in the project.

He expressed regret that the news portal has dragged MCCC Sabah branch into the matter by publishing photographs of past activities he was involved in.

“I am a legitimate stationery wholesaler, and so are the associations I participate in.

“I hope the news portal will amend and clarify its error as the news article is tantamount to defamation,” he stressed.