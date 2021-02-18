More drug seizures in January this year than in last December — Fatimah

KUCHING: The total number of drug seizures in Sarawak in January this year showed an increase of 10.92 per cent compared to last December revealed Minister of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah

She said that in January, 20,686.1 grammes or 20.68 kilogrammes of various drugs were seized by narcotics enforcement agencies consisting of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Sarawak and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) Sarawak, compared to 18.65 kg in December 2020.

“A total of 20.68 kg of various drugs were seized during the month of January, with syabu or Methamphetamine recording the highest amount at 13.9 kg, while cannabis is (4.8 kg) and ketamine (1.8 kg).

“Meanwhile, for drugs in the form of pills, 1,144 pills were seized, in which 709 of them were Eramin 5 and 435 were Nospan pills. The total number of drug seizures for January 2021 is estimated at RM1.78 million,” she told a press conference on the One Stop Committee’s (OSC) monthly report on addressing drug and substance abuse (MIDS) here yesterday.

Fatimah said in the first month this year, Sarawak recorded 712 cases involving 780 arrests related to drug and substance abuse as a result of 984 operations carried out by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) Sarawak, National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and JKDM Sarawak.

On the integrated operation and intervention programme for drug and substance issues by OSC at the district level, she said last year, 127 various programmes were conducted, an increase of 27 per cent compared to 2019.

Also present at the press conference were the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr Rashidah Bolhassan, Executive Secretary of the Ministry’s Social Development Council Dr. Zufar Brendan Abdullah, NCID Sarawak head ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin, AADK Deputy Director (Prevention) Christopher Billy and Sarawak Prison Deputy Director Fathi Mursidi.