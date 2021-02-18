Najib to attend Rosmah’s verdict today for emotional support

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is expected to be there for his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor when the High Court delivers its decision on whether she will be called to enter her defence or walk free over corruption charges to the solar hybrid project involving schools in Sarawak.

Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed High Court judge, Collin Lawrence Sequerah, who is presiding over Najib’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial, that his client wanted to attend Rosmah’s court proceedings before attending his own trial which was scheduled to start at 9.30am.

“My client wants to be there to support his wife,” said Muhammad Shafee.

Justice Sequerah then allowed the application and ordered for the 1MDB trial to start later at 10am today or once the court proceedings for Rosmah concludes.

Rosmah’s case before High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan will begin at 9am.

Muhammad Shafee, when met outside the court later, said three Deputy Public Prosecutors in the 1MDB case had also informed the judge that they will be attending Rosmah’s proceedings.

“And then I stood up and said my client would like to be in support, emotional support when the wife receives the judgment for the defence to be called or not,” he told reporters.

Asked whether Najib would be allowed to attend in the proceedings (Rosmah’s case), Muhammad Shafee said there was no issue as it was decision day and not trial proper (giving evidence).

Najib had been previously been asked to leave the open court proceedings when he attended Rosmah’s trial. — Bernama