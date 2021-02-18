Program to collect, recondition used computers for B40 students

SANDAKAN: The DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Sandakan and Batu Sapi have joined hands to start a community programme to collect used computers and recondition them so that they can be donated to students, especially those from B40 families, who do not have such gadgets to attend online classes.

The organising committee comprising Sandakan Member of Parliament cum Sabah Dapsy Vice Chairman and Dapsy Sandakan Division Chair, Vivian Wong, Sabah Dapsy Deputy Chair Max Million Lee, Sabah Dapsy Deputy Organising Secretary Chin Yee Kent, Dapsy Publicity Secretary Wong Jih Yeong, Dapsy Batu Sapi Division Chairman Peter Soo and Sabah Dapsy AJK Derrick Yong, announced the initiative today.

“The current Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way our students attend classes. Online classroom has become the new normal. This has resulted in students from under privileged families missing the opportunity to continue attending school as many of them are not able to afford a computer, especially families with four to five children.

“With this initiative we hope to help more families and children and provide them the opportunity to continue schooling,” said Vivian.

According to her, this program will be officially launched tomorrow (Feb 19).

Vivian said they are aware that it will not be enough to help all families during this MCO, but they are focusing on one family at a time.

Thus, they hope that donors from all over Sandakan can participate by giving out their used computers or laptops.

“Even though the government has earlier announced a Tabung Cerdik to purchase 150,000 units of laptops for students, this is way too little to help the millions of students in the country, and till today, there is still no clear instruction on how to apply for such assistance,” added Vivian.

For further details, those who are interested in donating their used computers may contact 010-950 6655 or 012-810 0079.

For those who are keen to apply for the used computer for their children, they may also fill in the Google Form at（https://www.facebook.com/dapsocialistyouth).