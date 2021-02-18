Rhinos to kick off with pre-season friendlies

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC are expected to play in a couple of pre-season friendly matches in the Peninsular Malaysia.

Team manager Ahmad Marzuki Nasir said they are still some matters to be finalised for the trip but if all goes well, the squad will travel tomorrow.

“We have applied for a special permission and that we have also sought the assistance of MFL (Malaysian Football League) to get the approval.

“There is still some matters to be finalised and hopefully all will go as planned,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Marzuki said they have arranged for the friendly matches where the Rhinos will play Sarawak United at the PKNS Stadium followed Kuala Lumpur United at the Cheras Stadium, tentatively set on February 21 and February 23 respectively.

“It is very important the team will get some matches during pre-season so that we will be well-prepared to face the new campaign.

“Hopefully we will get that during the trip but having said that, all these including the matches will be held complying strictly to the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedure),” he added.

Meanwhile, Marzuki was glad that everything has been smooth since the state senior football squad returned to full training since February 15.

He said the players have looked after themselves well while training individually at home.

“I’m pleased with their commitments and the players looked in good condition too.

“We are following the SOPs given by KKM (Ministry of Health), MKN (National Security Council) and MFL.

“They are required to take the (Covid-19) tests twice per week…Monday and Friday,” he said while adding that the SOP was so tight that the players can’t even use the dressing room at the Kota Kinabalu Sports Complex in Likas.

He revealed the players first took the PCR test on their return to training this week and before taking the RTK test today.

“However, for the second week onwards, those involved in training will take the RTK tests twice a week,” he added.

Asked on the potential foreign signings, Marzuki said they are now only waiting for the four players to join with the rest of the squad.

He said the foreign imports, without revealing their names, are from Indonesia, Gabon, Liberia and Macedonia.

“Park (Tae Su) is the only foreign import in training while we are still waiting for the others to get the green light to come here.

“We will also start announcing the foreign imports either tonight or tomorrow,” he said while adding it will be made the club official Facebook page.

For the record, the 2021 Malaysian League season will kick off on March 5.