Shop assistant fined RM1,000 for operating beyond stipulated time during CMCO

SIBU: A 21-year-old shop assistant was slapped with a RM1,000 compound for violating the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) after he was caught operating his shop beyond the stipulated time.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspect was arrested during police inspection at the shop at Jalan Wong Nai Siong at about 11.13pm on Feb 16.

“During the inspection, the suspect was told that he had violated the CMCO for operating the shop beyond the stipulated time,” he said in a media statement.

He said the suspect was brought to the police station, where a compound was issued to him for committing an offence under Rule 15 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas)(No.2) Regulations 2020.