SMC extends closure of Sibu Central Market until Feb 28

SIBU (Feb 18): The temporary closure of Sibu Central Market will be further extended by another nine days until Feb 28, said Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.

In a media statement today, Ting said the decision was taken in compliance with the directive issued by the Sibu Divisional Health Officer.

“This is to comply with the directive issued under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 in our joint effort to curb the spread of mCovid-19,” he added.

Ting also sought the kind understanding and cooperation of all the operators at the Sibu Central Market (which are licensed/governed under the jurisdiction of Sibu Municipal Council) to strictly abide by the temporary closure until Feb 28 in their effort to reduce Covid-19 infection risk and in keeping everyone safe.

“Let us play our roles in flattening the curve of pandemic during this difficult and challenging time. Please practice high discipline and comply strictly with all the Health Department’s directives/requirements/instructions/SOP and SDMC instructions/directives issued from time to time, based on latest Covid-19 situation/status in Sibu.”

He also reminded all hawkers, stall operators, and the general public (those who have developed any Covid-l9 related symptoms or having close contact with Covid-19 positive patients) to undergo PCR swab tests immediately at the nearest government clinic or at the drive through swab test facility provided by the Health Ministry at Pustaka Negeri, Sibu.

“Let us join hands and continue to play our role, do our part sincerely, and be a responsible citizen for the benefit, health and safety of all.”

Ting also advised Sibu folk to continue to be vigilant and always follow the SOP always. He also reminded them to practice physical distancing and good hand hygiene.

“Please minimise unnecessary movement, avoid over-crowding places, and be well-prepared always against Covid-19.

“Together, we can assist to break / stop the chain of infection and overcome this challenging situation in Sibu. Thank you for your kind understanding close cooperation.”