SMC not at odds with SRDC over reopening of Sibu tamu markets, says Ting

SIBU (Feb 18): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) was never at odds with the Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) over the proposed reopening of several tamu markets under their jurisdiction as reported in the media.

In fact, SMC chairman Clarence Ting clarified a Bernama report on Wednesday titled “Two Sibu Councils at Odds over Markets Reopening”, saying that both councils had never discussed the matter together, thus they could not be at odds with each other.

He further pointed out that the Facebook live session in Iban and English that he hosted never discussed the reopening of the Tamu as reported in the article.

Ting said that, when contacted and asked by the writer, he only said that the council would “wait and see” if the COVID-19 situation was going to get better and whether or not the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will continue to enforce the conditional movement control order (CMCO) when it ends at the end of this month.

Bernama regrets the error in the article. — BERNAMA