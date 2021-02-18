‘Those with serious allergies should consult doctor before getting Covid jab’

MIRI: Those with serious food or drug allergies should consult their doctors before they decide to be vaccinated against Covid-19, said Miri MP Dr Michael Teo.

He said while severe side effects are rare, transient fever, fatigue and chills can be expected in any immunisation.

“The Health Ministry will ensure there is support of trained medical staff on hand at the vaccination centres to deal with any adverse side effects for those with serious allergic reactions to the vaccine.

“However, those with serious food or drug allergies should consult their doctor,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will be rolled out this Feb 26 with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine along with frontliners.

The programme is expected to reach over 80 per cent of the population or 26.5 million people by February next year.

For Sarawak, the rollout will commence Feb 27 with over 40,000 frontliners to receive the vaccine under the first phase at 56 medical centres throughout the state.

Dr Teo said it has been proven in other countries that vaccination has driven down the number of Covid-19 cases.

“Tens of millions have already been vaccinated and there have been good results coming from those administered with the Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines, which Malaysia will be rolling out,” he said.

He added that while the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine would be first to be rolled out in the country, the Sinovac vaccine is expected to follow suit in a couple of months with Malaysia having already ordered 12.5 million doses.

“There should be no public apprehension towards the vaccine. The results of the Pfizer and Sinovac vaccines in the US, Europe, Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia have been proven,” he said.