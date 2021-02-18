TIM 2021-2030 to be new agenda for mineral industry development

PUTRAJAYA: The National Mineral Council (MMN) has agreed with the proposal to make the National Mineral Industry Transformation Plan 2020-2030 (TIM 2021-2030) as a new agenda for the development of the mineral industry in Malaysia.

The matter was agreed upon during MMN’s inaugural meeting yesterday.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the plan was aimed at developing an integrated mineral industry by transforming every level of the value chain, namely the upstream, mid-stream and downstream activities sectors.

“It is to ensure that the mineral industry can be developed holistically so as to provide long-term returns as well as become one of the main contributors to the country’s economy,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the first MMN meeting.

The Cabinet on Aug 28 last year agreed that MMN be re-established as the main platform for the Federal and state governments to discuss issues related to the mineral industry.

Held virtually, the MMN meeting was chaired by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. Azmin, who is also the International Trade and Industry Minister and attended by Federal ministers, menteris besar and chief ministers.

Shamsul Anuar said seven working papers involving several important policies related to the mineral industry transformation plan, standard operating procedures (SOP) for mineral mining and export, zoning of mineral areas and the sustainability of the mining and quarrying industry in Malaysia, were presented at the meeting.

MMN also agreed on the SOP framework for bauxite mining and export activities and Non-Radioactive Rare Earth Elements (NR-REE) in Malaysia, he said.

He said the SOP would be used as a reference and guide by stakeholders such as federal and state agencies, industry players, professional bodies, academicians, non-governmental organisations and the public.

“The government’s initiative in formulating this document will ensure that the implementation of sustainable mining activities,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar said in the meeting, the MMN was also informed about the research and development as well as education and public awareness on the REE industry identified in the study implemented by the Malaysian Academy of Sciences.

He said also presented in the meeting was the use of space technology in the exploration and monitoring of the country’s mineral resources, by the Malaysian Space Agency. — Bernama