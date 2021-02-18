Tiong advises rural communities to minimise movement out of their area

BINTULU: Rural communities are advised to avoid unnecessary movements outside their respective areas.

This is to prevent them from being infected by the Covid-19 virus which has now infected people living far in the rural and remote areas, Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said.

He said it had come to his knowledge that a resident of one of the longhouses in Sungai Sigu tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing swab test.

“Although the individual has been sent to Bintulu for isolation and treatment, the risk of infection especially to the close contact to the patient is still unclear,” said the Bintulu MP in a statement.

He hoped the virus had not infected other residents in the longhouse.

In this regard, Tiong said any longhouse with confirmed cases must be placed under temporary lockdown for active case detection (ACD).

He praised the commitment of the frontliners, especially from Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee, Bintulu Health Office, the police and Welfare Department (JKM) Bintulu, who had to travel for hours by river transport to monitor and examine the necessary preparations.

Tiong believed that distributing food aid and carrying out swab test for ACD would be the biggest challenge due to the long journey to the longhouse.

However, he was confident that they would not be intimidated by the challenge and would do their best for the sake of public health.

“I call on all people to stop the transmission of the virus into the rural area by giving full cooperation to the authorities,” he said.

Meanwhile, the residents of Rumah Nanang Sanggau, Sungai Senunok in Tatau received food supplies from JKM Bintulu Office on Tuesday.

A representative from JKM Tatau office, Jelia Jemat, and her team distributed 18 packets of dried food and other essential items to the residents.

Active case detection is currently being carried out by the Ministry of Health for the residents in the longhouse.

Also helping in the distribution of the food assistance were personnel from Tatau Fire and Rescue Station.