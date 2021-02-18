Valentine’s Day riot: Police to assist MoH with locating woman at centre of gang fight to be tested for Covid-19

KUCHING (Feb 18): The police are ready to provide assistance to the Ministry of Health to locate the woman believed to be the cause of the gang fight that took place on Valentine’s Day, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

He added that the woman might be a possible close contact of two out of the nine male suspects who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

“We will provide assistance to the ministry to locate the woman if the need arises,” said Aidi, adding that the woman has yet to be arrested by the police.

He also added that the remaining seven suspects had tested negative for the virus.

All nine suspects were arrested following a gang fight which involved the use of dangerous weapons near Chong Lin Plaza, Green Road at around 5pm on Feb 14.

Meanwhile, Aidi said that all suspects who are currently detained by the police had undergone a second swab test after learning that the two suspects had tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 10 police officers and 99 personnel from the Sekama, Gita and Tabuan Jaya police stations were also ordered to undergo a swab test yesterday.

Sanitisation works by the Fire and Rescue Department were also conducted at all three police stations and results from the various swab tests are still pending.