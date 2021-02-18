Workers’ living quarters in Jalan Pujut 7, Miri completely destroyed in fire

MIRI (Feb 18): A fire gutted three sections of workers’ living quarters at Jalan Pujut 7 here this afternoon leaving 20 people homeless.

Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said a team of 10 firefighters from Lopeng Fire and Rescue Station led by Senior Fire Officer II Nasir Razali was rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 1.47pm.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that the fire involved non-permanent structures of three workers’ living quarters, comprising 60 doors which were 100 per cent destroyed.

“The fire was brought under control around 2.07pm and up to now overhaul work is still being conducted to ensure no remnants are left at the scene,” he said in a statement.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the blaze.

When contacted, Law said that that the cause of fire is still under investigation.