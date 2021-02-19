101 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 101 new positive Covid-19 cases, zero deaths, and 87 recoveries today (February 19).

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 101, bringing the cumulative total to 51,870 cases. No death cases have been reported today,” said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun here today.

“Today, a total of 87 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 50,324. A total of 849 patients are receiving treatment, namely 310 people in the hospital, 537 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) and two at the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 48 and 21 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, who is also Local Government and Housing minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu recorded 18 Covid-19 positive cases in each district, the highest number in Sabah per district today, followed by Kalabakan (16), Kota Marudu (14), Kinabatangan (10), Lahad Datu (nine), Tawau (nine), Keningau (seven), Sandakan (five), Papar (four), Putatan (three), Penampang (two), Beaufort (two), Tuaran (one) and Beluran (one).

He said no new cases were found in Kota Belud, Semporna, Tambunan, Kudat, Pitas, Tenom, Sipitang, Nabawan, Kunak, Telupid, Ranau, Kuala Penyu and Tongod.

He said no new red zones were recorded, however, a new cluster was discovered in Lahad Datu today.

“Singgahmata Cluster in Lahad Datu recorded one positive Covid-19 case today, taking the cumulative total to 11 cases. The index case was detected positive through a symptomatic screening in Lahad Datu Hospital on February 13. As a result of a close contact screening, 10 more cases were successfully detected. The detection activities and causes of infection are still actively running,” said Masidi.

Masidi said, of the 101 Covid-19 positive cases today, a total of 29 cases (28.7%) were from close contact screening, seven cases from symptomatic screening, 48 cases were from new and existing cluster screening, and six cases were from pre-admission ward/treatment screening, and 11 cases were from other categories.

He said the total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 925 units, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) have a total of 3,935 units and the total beds at Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison remains at 1,000 units.

He said this brings the total bed capacity to 5,860 units and the percentage of bed usage today was 14.49%.

Meanwhile, Masidi said, up to February 18, 106,629 Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.