5,320 recoveries, 2,712 new cases, 25 deaths, says Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia continues to record an increase in Covid-19 recoveries with 5,320 cases yesterday while new cases dropped slightly to 2,712 cases from 2,998 yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative total recoveries in the country to 235,082 or 85.5 per cent.

However, he said the country recorded its highest daily number of Covid-19 deaths after 25 fatalities were recorded, taking the death toll to 1,030.

“Of the new cases, 2,708 were local transmissions involving 1,588 Malaysians and 1,120 non-citizens. The new cases take the cumulative total for Covid-19 to 274,875 of which 38,763 are active cases,” he said in a statement on the development of the Covid-19 situation here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 227 cases being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 103 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

He said Selangor reported the highest new daily cases at 1,013, followed by Johor with 426 and Kuala Lumpur (212) Sarawak (200), Perak (198), Kedah (182), Penang (116), Sabah (114), Negeri Sembilan (81), Pahang (52), Kelantan (43), Melaka (38), Terengganu (19), Putrajaya (7), Perlis (6) and Labuan (5).

Dr Noor Hisham said that 17 new clusters were detected today, with 13 of them involving workplaces and one each involved high-risk groups, religious activity, and community.

He said for the workplace clusters, five were reported in Selangor, namely Jalan Bukit Kemuning, Jalan Jitu, Jalan Hulu Tinggi, Mayang and Jalan Industri Kidamai; four in Johor (Perindustrian Fasa Dua, Jalan Perindustrian Estate, Jalan DPB Tiga and Jalan Tebrau); two in Sabah (Lot Satu and Lot Tujuh) and one each in Penang (Lintang Kampung Jawa), Perak (Jalan Changkat Jong) and Kuala Lumpur (Mediacity).

“The high-risk group cluster was detected in Jalan Sri Putri, Johor; community cluster in Kampung Jawek, Terengganu and religious activity cluster in Jalan Telok Ira, Pahang,” he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said the clusters which recorded the highest number of new cases today were the Kebun Baru Cluster (188), Jalan Changkat Jong Cluster (158) and Selambau Cluster (155).

He said that so far, 539 clusters had ended, including the 10 declared yesterday, namely the Silimpopon Cluster, Tapak Bina Dutamas Cluster, Gunung Raya Cluster, Taman Juta Cluster, Kampung Tengah Cluster, Alor Durian Cluster, Lintas Seraya Cluster, Jalan Kelapa Cluster, Tampoi Tujuh Cluster and J Bandar Cluster. — Bernama