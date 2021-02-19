Abang Aditajaya donates free PdPR gadgets to students

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member Dato Sri Abang Aditajaya Abang Alwi donated free gadgets to students in Bukit Kinyau area, who are in need of the devices to follow the home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions.

The gadgets which comprised one tablet and two smart phones were handed by PSB Tanjong Manis secretary Hasrol Ali and PSB Tanjong Manis Service Centre (Sarikei) deputy chairman Annuar Basri to three recipients yesterday.

The recipients were Amylia Zulaika Abdullah (Form Two), Mohd Khalid Yusuf (Form Five), and Nurul Rabiyatul Adauyah Dahlan (Form One).