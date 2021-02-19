Better systems needed to counter smuggling at ports — Fatimah

KUCHING: There is a need to enhance detection capabilities at all major ports in Sarawak to prevent the smuggling of drugs and other illegal substances, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister said the risk of illegal substances being smuggled in cargoes was high due to the large daily cargo entry volume as well as limited mechanism to detect and prevent such smuggling by importers.

“Based on my working visit with the Drugs and Substance Abuse Activities Enforcement Working Committee to the Customs Examination Area at Senari Terminal, Kuching Port Authority this afternoon (yesterday), it was found that the smuggling risk using cargo at port terminals is high.

“To overcome this, we need to use appropriate, sophisticated and effective tactical detection instruments to enhance the capacity and impact of the detection of cargoes declared through major ports in Sarawak,” she said in a statement issued following her visit yesterday.

According to Fatimah, the Customs Department had seized 58.63kg of drugs and other substances from various sources, valued at RM1.87 million, throughout last year.

The sources included passenger baggage, packages and parcels posted using courier services, and cargoes going through cargo centres at main airports and ports in the state.

Touching on the Drugs and Substance Abuse Activities Enforcement Working Committee, the minister said it was headed by Narcotics Crime Investigation Department head ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin.

“This committee was formed to manage enforcement regarding the distribution, smuggling and possession of drugs and substances in an integrated and holistic manner, comprising non- enforcement agencies as well,” she said.