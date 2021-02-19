Covid-19: 2 deaths for 2nd day in a row in Sibu, 199 new cases in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 19): Sarawak today recorded 199 new positive Covid-19 cases along with two new deaths in Sibu, said deputy chief minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

This brought the total death toll in the state to 69 and total number of positive cases in the state to 7,624 cases.

Uggah informed that the 68th death involved a 59-year-old Sarawakian man who had been treated at Sibu Hospital for having symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing.

“The rT-PCR test screening that was done in the hospital was found positive on February 16.

“The health condition of the case was found to have deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on February 18. The case also had co-morbid of high blood pressure and diabetes,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 updates.

As for the 69th death, Uggah said it was an 83-year-old Sarawakian woman who had been treated at the Sibu Hospital for shortness of breath.

“The case experienced symptoms of fever, cough and loss of appetite a few days ago. The rT-PCR test screening that was done at the hospital was found positive on February 8.

“The health condition of the case was found to be deteriorating and she was confirmed dead on February 19. The case also had co-morbid of high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia,” he said.

The 199 new cases were detected in Sibu (126), Kapit (15), Sri Aman (13), Bintulu (13), Kuching (7), Miri (6), Dalat (5), Kanowit (5), Meradong (4), Subis (2), Samarahan (1), Serian (1) and Beluru (1).

Out of Sibu District’s 126 cases, 103 cases were individuals screened through active case detection (ACD) of contacts to Covid-19 positive cases, 15 were individuals screened at healthcare centre in the district, and eight were screening of symptomatic individuals.

In Kapit District, nine were from the Pasai Cluster, two were individuals screened at healthcare centre in the district, two were screening of symptomatic individuals, one was result of ACD, and one from the screening of healthcare workers

In Sri Aman District, eight were detainees involving Indonesian citizens, which have been categorised as imported cases, four were from the new Kejatau Cluster, and one a result of ACD and categorised as imported case from Samarahan.

In Bintulu District, 10 cases were results of ACD, two from Jun Heng Cluster and one from the screening of a symptomatic individual.

In Kuching District, three cases were from the new Jalan Green Cluster, two were imported cases involving Sarawakians screened after returning from high-risk infection areas in the country (Kuala Lumpur), one screening of a symptomatic individual, and one individual screened at healthcare centre.

In Miri District, three cases were results of ACD and three were individuals screened at healthcare centre.

All the five cases in Dalat were results of ACD, while all four cases in Meradong were results of screening of symptomatic individuals.

Both of the cases in Subis were results of ACD.

The single case in Samarahan involved a prenatal screening at a healthcare facility in Samarahan district.

The one case each in Serian and Beluru were from two different clusters, namely Univista Cluster and Seruas Cluster.

Meanwhile, Uggah informed that there were 121 cases of recovery and discharge for the day. These were from Sibu Hospital (73), Kapit Hospital (17), Sarawak General Hospital (13), Miri Hospital (10), Sarikei Hospital (4) and Bintulu Hospital (4).

“As of today, 5,479 or 71.87 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 2,047 cases are still being treated at hospitals. Out of that, 1,136 are in Sibu Hospital, 309 cases in Miri Hospital, 198 cases in Kapit Hospital, 171 in Sarawak General Hospital, 162 in Bintulu Hospital, 55 in Sarikei Hospital, 14 in Sri Aman Hospital, and one each in Limbang Hospital and Lawas Hospital,” he said.

There were 238 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, with 11 still awaiting lab result.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 19,816 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 632 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Friday. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,364 individuals at 84 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 65,779