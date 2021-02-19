DAP pledges RM60,000 to pay Malaysiakini’s RM500,000 fine in contempt case

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Malaysia has so far pledged RM60,000 for Malaysiakini’s operator Mkini Dot Com Sdn Bhd to pay the fine of RM500,000 for contempt over its facilitation of five readers’ remarks against the judiciary on the news portal’s website.

Its international secretary Teo Nie Ching, who is Kulai MP, said 50 DAP MPs, senators and state assemblymen had each pledged to donate RM1,000 to Malaysiakini to show their solidarity with the news portal.

“At the same time, DAP Malaysia will also donate RM10,000 to Malaysiakini. We urge our fellow Malaysians who appreciate Malaysiakini to follow suit,” she said in a statement today.

Teo, who is former deputy education minister, described the Federal Court’s decision as “a sad day for Malaysiakini and for the media industry in Malaysia”.

“We stand in solidarity with my media friends in Malaysiakini which has played an important role as the fourth pillar of democracy. It always holds us accountable and keeps elected representatives and the executive in check,” she said.

The Federal Court today sentenced Mkini Dot Com Sdn Bhd to a fine of RM500,000 for contempt over its facilitation of five readers’ remarks against the judiciary on the news portal’s website.

Court of Appeal president Tan Sri Rohana Yusuf delivered the decision by the panel of seven judges for the fine of RM500,000 to be paid within three days from Monday.

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh, Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat, Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli and Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan were the others on the panel.