Family of 8 at Kampung Duras, Siburan rudely awakened after landslide breaches house compound

KUCHING: A family of eight at Kampung Duras, Siburan were rudely awakened this morning after a landslide breached their house’s compound around 7.40am.

Fire and Rescue Department said a call was received at 1.09pm informing them of the incident.

A team from the Siburan fire station was deployed to the scene to monitor the home’s safety condition.

According to the home owner, the mud and the debris had damaged the walls of the house’s kitchen and a bedroom.

He claimed that the mud from the landslide had forced the house’s backdoor to swing open.

Shocked by the sight, he quickly woke up his family and escaped to their neighbour’s.

After ensuring that the area is safe and advising the home owner to call them if there is a landslide recurrence, Bomba personnel wrapped up the operation.