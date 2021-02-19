Flood evacuees climb to 755 today after heavy rainfall in Kuching, Lundu and Samarahan

KUCHING (Feb 19): A total of 755 victims have been displaced by the floods in Kuching, Lundu and Samarahan as of 5pm today, said the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas in a press conference.

He added that all of the victims from 211 families are currently being sheltered at a total of nine flood evacuation centres.

The largest evacuation centre is currently at Dewan Sinar Budi Baru, Batu Kawa with 280 victims (68 families) followed by Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Pengkalan Kuap, Samarahan with 152 victims (38 families).

The other evacution centre in Kuching are located at SJKC Chung Hua Sungai Tengah with 85 victims (28 families); and Dewan Masyarakat Stapok (56 victims, 28 families).

In Samarahan, the centres are located at Balai Raya Kampung Sungai Empit (35 victims, 7 families); Dewan Suarah Kota Samarahan (31 victims, 9 families); Surau Kampung Bukit Berangan (6 victims, 2 families); and Balai Raya Kampung Merdang Lumut (11 victims, 7 families).

Only one evacuation centre is set up in Lundu at the Balai Raya Kampung Paon, catering to a total of 99 victims from 24 families.