Fuel prices: RON95, RON97 up 4 sen, diesel maintains price at RM2.15 per litre

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 20 Februari 2021 Sehingga 26 Februari 2021. pic.twitter.com/Mal0NRV0Ya — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) February 19, 2021

KUCHING (Feb 5): The price of petrol will rise again this week, except for diesel which will maintain its current price of RM2.15 per litre.

The price of RON95 and RON97 will see a 4 sen increase at midnight (Feb 20) tonight.

The price per litre for RON95 is set to increase to RM2.00 per litre, whereas RON97 will be priced at RM2.30 per litre.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Feb 12.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

The new price ceiling for fuel prices was decided recently, with RON95 capped at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre.