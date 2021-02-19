Friday, February 19
Heavy downpour unleashes floods in Samarahan, Serian, Lundu

Houses at Kampung Pangkalan Kuap inundated by flood this morning. – Photo via WhatsApp

KUCHING (Feb 19): Several areas in Samarahan, Serian, and Lundu are now flooded after a heavy downpour since last night.

A flood situation report at 7.30am in a Fire and Rescue Department WhatsApp group said there are floods and uprooted trees at numerous locations.

Among the affected areas are Taman Muara Tuang, Taman Univista, Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, Mile 6 1/2 Jalan Penrissen, Kampung Hj Baki, Taman Matang Jaya, Taman Indah Landeh, Kampung Jawa Semenggok, Taman Muara Tuang, Jalan Ensegai, Kampung Sungai Empit, Kampung Sungai Lundu and Kampung Seketi.

A road collapse in Lundu has also been reported in the same group.

A collapse road reportedly in Lundu. – Photo via Bomba WhatsApp group.

Separately, several roads are also claimed to have been cut off by flood waters.

Low-lying areas in Kuching were also not spared.

Kampung Tabuan Dayak in Kuching, which suffers from perennial flooding, was also underwater. – Photo by Chimon Upon

 

MORE TO COME

