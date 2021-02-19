KGS-OBYU Match Play to kick off March 6

KUCHING: All is set for the much anticipated KGS-OBYU Inter Team Match Play to tee off at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) courses in Petra Jaya on March 6.

KGS captain Henry Chuo Kuong Hang said the annual team event will be hotly contested by at least 16 teams over the weekends until April.

“Many members have been asking when the championship will be held and they have been practising very hard for this prestigious competition.

“We are pleased to note that despite the new norm brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, there were three to four new teams who have indicated their keenness to take part in the prestigious event sponsored by OBYU Holdings Sdn Bhd for the fourth consecutive year,” Chuo revealed during a courtesy visit to OBYU Holdings Sdn Bhd director Tan Sri Bustari Yusuf at his office along Jalan Ban Hock here recently.

Chuo was accompanied by KGS vice president Datuk Mazlan Mohamad Salleh, tournament director Stephen Mau Matahary, organising committee member Tommy Li and activities office executive Evelyn Stephens.

The competition is organised with very strict compliance to the SOPs and guidelines set by the Ministry of Health and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“Some of the SOPs are that the participants will have their temperature taken, caddies to undergo swab tests, one buggy for one golfer and the interval between the flights will be 16 minutes while the players are advised to use their own towels and not to touch the tee-off pin,” Chuo added.

He thanked Bustari and OBYU Holdings Sdn Bhd for the continuous sponsorship of the event.

Last year’s champion KGS Junior will return to defend their title.