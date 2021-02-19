Kuching Heng Ann Association implements drive-thru for collection of angpows

KUCHING: The Kuching Heng Ann Association will be embracing the new normal amid the Covid-19 pandemic by handing out angpows to its elderly members via a drive-thru method in conjunction with the Year of the Ox celebration.

The drive-thru method of handing out angpows to the elderly members will begin at 10am on Feb 20, and is expected to last over a period of three days until Feb 22.

Elderly members who have submitted their names to the association’s secretariat may collect their angpows from the association’s premises on the mentioned dates.

The secretariat will also be opened on Feb 21, which is a Sunday.

The association decides to hand out angpows via drive-thru for the safety and convenience of the recipients, who are elderly members of the society and among the most vulnerable groups during this pandemic.

Eligible elderly members can collect their angpows in the company of their children or ask their children to collect them on their behalf.

All representatives must present the MyKad of the recipient along with the festive card issued by the association in order to collect the angpow and festive goodies.

For more information or enquiries, call the association’s secretariat at 082-244595.