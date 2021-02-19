Man’s calf pierced by fish fork

SIBU: A 52-year-old fisherman had the calf of his left leg pierced by a fish fork after he slipped in his boat.

Captain Zuriza Sharkawi from the Mukah district Civil Defence Force (APM) said the incident occurred at about 12.45pm on Wednesday when Chua Chin Teck was out hunting for prawns in Kampung Sitieng River in Mukah.

“While manoeuvring his boat, he accidentally slipped and hit the fish fork which pierced his calf,’ he said in a media statement.

Three officers from Mukah APM rushed to the scene and helped send the victim to the Mukah hospital.

His condition was reported to be stable.