Minister: Malaysia’s preschoolers, primary students return to classrooms in March, secondary pupils in April

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 19): Malaysian students are expected to be back in classrooms under the new normal from the beginning of March, Senior Minister (Education) Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin announced today.

During a special press conference on school reopening today, Radzi explained that preschools and those in Standards 1 and 2 will resume in-person classes on March 1, while Standards 3 to 6 will do so on March 8.

As for secondary schools categorised under Group A, which consists of Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, they will commence on April 4, he added. All remaining states, categorised under Group B, will begin on April 5.

Private schools are also expected to follow the same dates while international schools are also scheduled to start from March 8 onwards.

For vocational college students attending diploma and certificate courses for Year 1, semester 2, they are due to return to their institutions from March 1.

As for preschoolers, and Standard 1 and 2 students who will be back in class a week before other primary school students, Radzi explained that this is to allow teachers to help students get accustomed to the new standard operating procedures (SOP) as well as give space to teachers and parents to discuss best practices on how to manage the children until the end of the school session.

Radzi also explained that secondary school students will resume face-to-face classes in April as they were already scheduled to begin midterm holidays from March 26 to April 4.

This is also to make way for Sijil Peperiksaan Malaysia (SPM) students who will sit for their exams on February 22.

“SPM exams conducted this year are unlike SPM exams conducted in previous years. The regulations and SOP are very strict.

“Before, students were seated in a huge hall, but now, we have to prepare special rooms in preparation for any circumstances,” he said, adding that this year’s exams will see schools using more means and space to ensure the safety of students. – Malay Mail