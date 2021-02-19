Paid parking resumes in KK Feb 22

KOTA KINABALU: Following surveys conducted on the use of parking spaces throughout the city, enforcement of by-laws for the operation of coupon parking system in the city centre will resume starting February 22.

Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip in a statement today said several renewal and payment exemptions for February will be given as compensation for the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) such as monthly parking coupon buyers and daily coupon expiration dates for 2021.

“Motorists who have purchased a monthly parking coupon for the month of January are given permission to display the coupon throughout February and will not be compounded.

“Meanwhile, motorists who still have parking coupons with expiration date of 2020 can also still use the coupon until March 2021,” she said.

Noorliza added that all motorists can purchase parking coupons and make compound checks and payments at all counters and kiosks operating throughout the city centre.