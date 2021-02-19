Sabah allows religious activities in mosque, surau from today

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 19): All mosques and surau in Sabah will be open for the congregational Friday and five daily prayers starting from today (Feb 19).

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said the permission was in line with the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the state.

“However this is subject to a third of the capacity of the mosque or surau prayer hall, taking into account the ruling on physical distancing,” he said, adding that other activities such as religious talks and the non-obligatory dhuha prayer were also allowed but the sessions must be limited to one hour.

“Religious classes are also permitted but they must not exceed five hours, with a maximum of 20 people in attendance and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be adhered to,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Masidi, who is also Sabah COVID-19 spokesperson said, marriage solemnisation ceremonies were allowed to be held in the mosque special hall or room, with the presence of not more than 20 people at a time and strict adherence to SOPs.

He added that meals and drinks could be served but they must be packed and only children aged 10 years and above were allowed in the mosque and surau.

Religious activities and programmes at non-Muslim houses of worship were also permitted but visitors must register their attendance using the MySejahtera application, Sabahtraces or log book, apart from complying with all the stipulated SOPs, he said. — Bernama