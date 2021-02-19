Sarawak to include some 200,000 foreigners in state’s Covid-19 vaccination plan

KUCHING (Feb 19): Some 200,000 non-Sarawakians residing in the state are expected to be included in the Covid-19 vaccination programme when it is rolled out next week, said Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He said they will be part of the targeted 2.2 million people in the state who are expected to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity against the virus.

“Out of 2.8 mil Sarawakians, we target at least two million Sarawakians plus probably 200,000 non-citizens residing in Sarawak. With that i think we can aim for about 80 per cent of the population, so hopefully with that we will have herd immunity.

“That’s why we have to get as many as possible of those above 18 years old who are eligible because this (vaccination) is provided free, so I think we should take this opportunity,” Dr Chin said during the Sarawak DIsaster Management Committee (SDMC) press conference here today.

The vaccination programme is expected to be launched on Feb 27 in Sarawak. The state government is aiming to complete the programme in August this year, some five months ahead of the national target.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told the press conference earlier that Sarawakians would not be forced to take part in the vaccination programme.

He said he only hoped Sarawakians were aware of the benefits of the vaccination programme,which was to flatten the infection curve of Covid-19 in the state so that Sarawakians can live their lives like before the pandemic started.

“We hope everyone wants to be vaccinated. Our guideline is that we plan to vaccinate Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians residing in the state ages 18 and above. We expect the number to be vaccinated about 2.2 million.

“Experts from the Sarawak Health Department with materials prepared will explain to Sarawakians the benefit of this vaccination, and we hope once all Sarawakians have been informed on the benefits, all Sarawakians will be prepared to be vaccinated.

“We are not going to force (Sarawakians to participate) so that’s why before that, you have sign a consent form,” said Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister.

He said those interested to participate in the vaccination programme can register via MySejahtera, the public clinics and hospitals throughout the state, and district offices nearest to them.

“I want to warn Sarawakians not to send your IC, full name or your registration to any other parties other than to the public clinics, district office or through MySejahtera, so that it would not be misused,” he said.

Uggah also urged the public not to be misled by confusing information about vaccination on social media and trust the professionals such as Dr Chin who has been working hard to debunk the false information.

“I want Sarawakians to assess themselves objectively on the benefits of this vaccination,” said Uggah.

Malaysia is acquiring at least five types of Covid-19 vaccines but so far only the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine will be rolled out.