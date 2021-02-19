Scouts call on Abg Johari

KUCHING: A Sarawak Scouts Council (SSC) delegation led by its president Tan Sri William Mawan paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg on Wednesday.

They briefed the CM on challenges facing scouts in general and the ‘upgrading status’ of their headquarters and divisional headquarters,” said SCC secretary Zasran Abdullah without elaborating yesterday.

Apart from Zasran, others accompanying Mawan during the visit were deputy president Dato Idris Buang, chief Scout Commissioner Captain Zainuddin Hamdan and his deputy John Lim Boon Beng, and members Arthur Lee Cheng Chuan and Khairul Annuar Shazali.