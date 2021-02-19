SDMC: More security agencies to be mobilised in new enforcement plan

KUCHING (Feb 19): Several security-related agencies will be mobilised to enforce and monitor the situation in Kuching in an upcoming new enforcement plan by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a press conference on Covid-19 updates Friday, deputy chief minister and chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said that among the agencies are the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Civil Defence Force (APM), State Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPN), the army and Neighbourhood Watch Committees.

“SDMC wants to review our enforcement throughout Sarawak, beginning with Kuching.

“On Monday (State) Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail will present his new plan. Then we will mobilise Rela, APM, UKPN, the army together with Neighbourhood Watch Committees to enforce and monitor the situation in Kuching,” he said.

Uggah earlier said that similar to Sibu, where it has been divided into 31 zones for better enforcement, SDMC have also asked the police to divide Kuching into zones.

“Because one of our problems is enforcement. That Valentine’s night, I went around Kuching, I think maybe everybody was busy celebrating, but I didn’t see anyone. So we want to review the enforcement throughout the state,” he said.

Uggah pointed out that Covid-19 does not spread if people practice social distancing but once people start to mix around, it becomes “very fertile” for the virus to spread.

“That is why we appeal to the people to please observe the SOP (Standard Operating Procedures), but if the appeal does not work then that is where enforcement comes in. We hope that it is not necessary as I keep saying over and over that you keep to the SOP for your own health, not because you’re afraid of being caught by the police or get compounded.

“All of us want to be healthy, isn’t it? So that is how we can be healthy. So if you are healthy, your family will be healthy, and if your family is healthy, Sarawak will be healthy. Then we can go back to our normal lives before this Covid-19 situation,” he said.