SDMC: Sarikei district reverts to green zone, Lundu stays orange

KUCHING (Feb 19): Sarikei district has returned to green zone status from yellow today, after not recording any new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, said deputy chief minister and SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“Kuching, Samarahan, Julau, Subis, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu districts remain as red zones with a total of 2,170 locally transmitted cases reported in the twelve districts in the last 14 days,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 updates.

Uggah also informed that Lundu district also remains an orange zone after 28 locally transmitted cases were reported in the district in the last 14 days.

“The districts of Sri Aman, Bau, Matu, Selangau, Betong, Saratok, Sebauh, Lawas, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, and Meradong remain yellow.

“A total of 98 locally transmitted cases were reported in these districts in the last 14 days,” he said.

The other 12 districts in the state remain green.