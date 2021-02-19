Sibu Hospital gets three ventilators from state govt for Covid-19 patients

SIBU (Feb 19): The state government has contributed three units of high-end ventilators costing a total of RM478,000 to Sibu Hospital in its fight against Covid-19.

Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee handed the ventilators on behalf of the state government today.

Dr Annuar said the ventilators are for the use of Covid-19 patients at the hospital, adding that its use was not confined to the intensive care unit (ICU) ward alone.

“These high-end units can be used to ventilate patients outside the ICU setting, as each unit has a built-in compressor.

“These additional three units from the state government are to complement the existing ones in Sibu Hospital,” explained Dr Annuar, who is also Assistant Minister for Education, Science and Technological Research, after handing over the equipment at the hospital.

Also present at the handing over was Senator Robert Lau.

Meanwhile, Dr Annuar said Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu had informed that the Health Ministry has approved RM1.86 million for the upgrading of ICU beds in the hospital.