Spas, public parks in Sabah can reopen on Feb 23

KOTA KINABALU: Dine-ins are allowed in restaurants, hotels, eateries and food courts whilst spa, reflexology, massage and wellness centres and public parks can reopen in Sabah starting February 23.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state government came to the decision here today in accordance with the decision of the federal government under the Conditional Movement Control Order implementation in the state that started today.

“The state government has agreed to allow dine-in in restaurants including at hotel premises, shops or food stalls, coffee houses and food courts from 6 am to 12 pm.

“Spa, reflexology, massage and wellness services are also allowed. Business operations start from 6 am to 12 am. The government also agreed to allow the operation of Public Parks.

“The SOPs will be prepared and will take effect on February 23,” he said during the Sabah State Covid-19 Current Development Press Conference in Sabah here today.