Teacher cleared of sodomizing pupil

KOTA KINABALU: The Sessions Court here today freed a primary school teacher from a charge of sodomizing a male pupil allegedly committed four years ago.

Judge Marlina Ibrahim acquitted and discharged Abd Wahab Ibrahim, 45, who was accused of committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature on the eight-year-and-five-month-old minor at a room of a school in Keningau on March 7, 2017.

In her oral reserved judgment, the judge held that the accused had cast a reasonable doubt on the charge.

Therefore, the judge ruled that the charge was not proven beyond reasonable doubt whereby Abd Wahab was discharged and acquitted and his bail is to be refunded.

The prosecution had called 15 witnesses to testify against Abd Wahab while Abd Wahab was the sole defence witness.

