Tiong tells Chiew to help him instead

BINTULU: Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing invites Tanjung Batu assemblyman Chiew Chin Sing to join him on his visits to Covid-19 infected areas here to check on the situation and lend a helping hand instead of criticising efforts to address the situation.

He said all parties rise above the political divide to work together to reduce the infections as they are in a race against time.

Responding to Chiew’s query on whether funds allocated for the Bintulu Parliamentary constituency or public fund were used to set up testing labs here, Tiong said there is no need for him to justify it to Chiew as he is most welcome to come to the Bintulu MP’s Service Centre and check the relevant records for himself.

“My conscience is clear and I am not beholden to Chiew to reveal how much money I have invested, donated, and allocated to any cause.

“The way I perform my duties as a wakil rakyat is up to the voters to decide. I know the value I add to my constituency, and it is not trivial. I don’t have to brag about my achievements at every opportunity,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Tiong told the Tanjung Batu assemblyman not to make baseless insinuations and criticisms and instead perform his job seriously as an elected representative.

“Besides his constituency, he should also take the initiative to understand the procedures to contain an outbreak and play his role to mediate with the people and help them understand the functions of government departments,” he said.

Citing the local tamu (farmers market) here as an example, Tiong said Chiew accused the authorities of not properly handling the situation for the traders and hawkers during the temporary closure of the tamu.

“He has clearly been ‘sleepwalking’ for a long time now and not kept abreast of the situation. Not only that, he has shown he is merely spewing fake news to rile up the public.

“In order to assist the traders at the tamu, the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) has implemented a plan for unsold agricultural produce to be bought at various places to help sell them to ensure farmers continue to have income. This plan is continuing today,” he said.

He added the traders in the tamu have even carried their produce all the way to the Fama Bintulu branch.